1097 Westview Drive Southwest
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:40 PM

1097 Westview Drive Southwest

1097 Westview Drive Southwest · (404) 531-1980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1097 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All New Amazing Interiors located on the doorstep of Atlanta!

Our all new interiors at Greenwood at Westview will impress you with sophisticated styles. The location will enthrall you as we are located minutes from downtown, major colleges and universities and the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living that's sure to please.

The Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture - Collegetown Farm is located directly across the street making daily access to wholesome fresh food just steps away.

The living spaces at Greenwood at Westview are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring traditional brick exteriors, shaded landscaping with a friendly community feel.

These well-designed apartment homes offer both one and two bedrooms featuring washer and dryer connections.

What's included: Water, Sewer and Trash Services

The Greenwood at Westview community is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.
Access all the best that Atlanta has to offer with this ideal location!

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.

Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability and access code to gate.

Text OK 470-606-0210

www.trishippartners.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have any available units?
1097 Westview Drive Southwest has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1097 Westview Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Westview Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Westview Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Westview Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Westview Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
