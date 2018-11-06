1095 Monroe Drive NE

Amenities

Beautiful solid home just two blocks from Piedmont Park located in the Virginia Highland neighborhood. This home has it all and little bit more! Rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has private bath, two bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath. Large formal dining room, separate office, large kitchen... lots of counter space with island and breakfast area, over-sized gas grill stove and vent hood. large deck off kitchen for entertaining, fenced yard. Two car garage plus double driveway parking! All updated and lawn care included.