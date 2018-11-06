All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1095 Monroe Drive NE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

1095 Monroe Drive NE

1095 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1095 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful solid home just two blocks from Piedmont Park located in the Virginia Highland neighborhood. This home has it all and little bit more! Rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has private bath, two bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath. Large formal dining room, separate office, large kitchen... lots of counter space with island and breakfast area, over-sized gas grill stove and vent hood. large deck off kitchen for entertaining, fenced yard. Two car garage plus double driveway parking! All updated and lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have any available units?
1095 Monroe Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have?
Some of 1095 Monroe Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Monroe Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Monroe Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Monroe Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Monroe Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Monroe Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Monroe Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1095 Monroe Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1095 Monroe Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Monroe Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Monroe Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
