1090 Harwell St NW

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Washington Park Home Very Close to Beltline - Freshly renovated 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home. Quiet street that dead-ends into the BeltLine and just a block from Washington Park! Spacious master with full bath and big closet, 3 good sized secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has brand new appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. New floors throughout. Separate laundry room and large pantry. Large backyard.



Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenants pay for electric, water, internet, etc. Pets may require additional deposit.



(RLNE4056060)