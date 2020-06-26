All apartments in Atlanta
1090 Harwell St NW
1090 Harwell St NW

1090 Harwell Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Harwell Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Washington Park Home Very Close to Beltline - Freshly renovated 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home. Quiet street that dead-ends into the BeltLine and just a block from Washington Park! Spacious master with full bath and big closet, 3 good sized secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has brand new appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. New floors throughout. Separate laundry room and large pantry. Large backyard.

Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenants pay for electric, water, internet, etc. Pets may require additional deposit.

(RLNE4056060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Harwell St NW have any available units?
1090 Harwell St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Harwell St NW have?
Some of 1090 Harwell St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Harwell St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Harwell St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Harwell St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Harwell St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Harwell St NW offer parking?
No, 1090 Harwell St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Harwell St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Harwell St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Harwell St NW have a pool?
No, 1090 Harwell St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Harwell St NW have accessible units?
No, 1090 Harwell St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Harwell St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Harwell St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
