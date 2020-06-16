1085 White Oak Avenue SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Calling prospective buyers, tenant/buyers to view this Stunning New Construction of an English Vernacular Revival Tudor home with Privacy Fence in Historic Oakland City! A 4 Bedroom/3 Bathrooms constructed to the Highest Standard! Main level features breathtaking double story vaulted ceiling, living room with beams featuring open concept with hardwood floors and fireplace. High ceilings on the main level, gourmet kitchen with a large kitchen island with microwave, stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck for entertainment.