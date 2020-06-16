All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1085 White Oak Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1085 White Oak Avenue SW
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:39 AM

1085 White Oak Avenue SW

1085 White Oak Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1085 White Oak Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Calling prospective buyers, tenant/buyers to view this Stunning New Construction of an English Vernacular Revival Tudor home with Privacy Fence in Historic Oakland City! A 4 Bedroom/3 Bathrooms constructed to the Highest Standard! Main level features breathtaking double story vaulted ceiling, living room with beams featuring open concept with hardwood floors and fireplace. High ceilings on the main level, gourmet kitchen with a large kitchen island with microwave, stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have any available units?
1085 White Oak Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have?
Some of 1085 White Oak Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 White Oak Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1085 White Oak Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 White Oak Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 White Oak Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 White Oak Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus