1085 White Oak Avenue SW

Amenities
Calling prospective buyers, tenant/buyers to view this Stunning New Construction of an English Vernacular Revival Tudor home with Privacy Fence in Historic Oakland City! A 4 Bedroom/3 Bathrooms constructed to the Highest Standard! Main level features breathtaking double story vaulted ceiling, living room with beams featuring open concept with hardwood floors and fireplace. High ceilings on the main level, gourmet kitchen with a large kitchen island with microwave, stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck for entertainment.