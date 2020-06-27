All apartments in Atlanta
1084 Regent St

1084 Regent Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1084 Regent Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Craftsman home ready for you in Sylvan Hills, sign and move in today! Ideal location so close to Airport, Tyler Perry Studios, Downtown. This home has Custom Kitchen, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Open Floorplan, Hardwood Floors, more. Oversized Master Suite has huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Vanities and Large Frameless Shower. Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms with storage galore. New Deck in back and Covered Front Porch in front make this an ideal home for relaxing or entertaining. Off-street parking too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Regent St have any available units?
1084 Regent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 Regent St have?
Some of 1084 Regent St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Regent St currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Regent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Regent St pet-friendly?
No, 1084 Regent St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1084 Regent St offer parking?
Yes, 1084 Regent St offers parking.
Does 1084 Regent St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Regent St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Regent St have a pool?
No, 1084 Regent St does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Regent St have accessible units?
No, 1084 Regent St does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Regent St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Regent St has units with dishwashers.
