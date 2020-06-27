1084 Regent St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing Craftsman home ready for you in Sylvan Hills, sign and move in today! Ideal location so close to Airport, Tyler Perry Studios, Downtown. This home has Custom Kitchen, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Open Floorplan, Hardwood Floors, more. Oversized Master Suite has huge Walk-in Closet, Dual Vanities and Large Frameless Shower. Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms with storage galore. New Deck in back and Covered Front Porch in front make this an ideal home for relaxing or entertaining. Off-street parking too.