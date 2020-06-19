1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest

Amenities

large rooms, closet space, 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, carpeted large master bedroom with its own bathroom. fridge and stove will be delivered soon. large back yard, driveway parking. 7 minutes walk from marta station.



discount available for January to qualified tenant.

non-smoker, credit and background check required. $1800 for 1st month rent and security deposit before move in plus $1200 for last month rent soon after move in and deposits or credit card to utility companies. payments monthly by electronic transfer.



I will consider section 8 if you have the full $3000 for 1st, last and security deposit, some additional income, and good references.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.