Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest

1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
large rooms, closet space, 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, carpeted large master bedroom with its own bathroom. fridge and stove will be delivered soon. large back yard, driveway parking. 7 minutes walk from marta station.

discount available for January to qualified tenant.
non-smoker, credit and background check required. $1800 for 1st month rent and security deposit before move in plus $1200 for last month rent soon after move in and deposits or credit card to utility companies. payments monthly by electronic transfer.

I will consider section 8 if you have the full $3000 for 1st, last and security deposit, some additional income, and good references.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081 Arlington Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
