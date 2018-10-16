1080 Curran Street

Amenities

PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020!



4 bedroom 2 full bathroom house in the heart of HOME PARK! This house has 4 bedrooms and 1 bonus room with off street parking in a driveway! House is located in the prime district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown Clubs and Bars, GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Very Safe and Very Convenient. Current tenants graduating and property is now available. Move fast as it will not stay on the market long! All appliance included, washer and dryer included. heating and air system Large back yard with front yard with New Dec and gravel driveway enough to hold 3-5 cars!! Lawn care maintenance included in rental rate. Perfect for roommates or young adults! Pets allowed for additional fee. Across the street from Little Italy: GIO's, ANTICO's and Italian Market...APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED FOR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK.



Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?



Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process



http://www.falconviewhomes.com

