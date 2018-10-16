All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1080 Curran Street

1080 Curran Street Northwest · (404) 907-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020!

4 bedroom 2 full bathroom house in the heart of HOME PARK! This house has 4 bedrooms and 1 bonus room with off street parking in a driveway! House is located in the prime district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown Clubs and Bars, GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Very Safe and Very Convenient. Current tenants graduating and property is now available. Move fast as it will not stay on the market long! All appliance included, washer and dryer included. heating and air system Large back yard with front yard with New Dec and gravel driveway enough to hold 3-5 cars!! Lawn care maintenance included in rental rate. Perfect for roommates or young adults! Pets allowed for additional fee. Across the street from Little Italy: GIO's, ANTICO's and Italian Market...APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED FOR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK.

Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?

Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process

http://www.falconviewhomes.com
5 bedroom 2 full bathroom house in the heart of HOME PARK! This house off street parking in a driveway! House is located in the prime district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown Clubs and Bars, GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Very Safe and Very Convenient. Current tenants graduating and property is now available. Move fast as it will not stay on the market long! All appliance included, washer and dryer included. heating and air system Large back yard with green front yard! Perfect for roommates or young adults! Pets allowed for additional fee. Across the street from Little Italy: GIO's, ANTICO's and Italian Market...APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED FOR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Curran Street have any available units?
1080 Curran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Curran Street have?
Some of 1080 Curran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Curran Street currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Curran Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Curran Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Curran Street is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Curran Street offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Curran Street does offer parking.
Does 1080 Curran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Curran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Curran Street have a pool?
No, 1080 Curran Street does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Curran Street have accessible units?
No, 1080 Curran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Curran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Curran Street has units with dishwashers.
