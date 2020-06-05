All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

1072 Piedmont Ave Ne

1072 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED, EXECUTIVE APARTMENT. Incredible condo right outside the Piedmont Park gates within strolling distance to the Beltline! High end Midtown living with quick access to I85/75, coveted local restaurants, fashionable stores, and entertainment all around from the door step of an appointed brick building that vibes with bright character and charm. This condo shines with a private balcony, designer furnishings and wall art, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, and clean mirror lines. With flexibility of month to month leasing - this fully furnished corporate apartment is perfect for the discriminating executive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have any available units?
1072 Piedmont Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Piedmont Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1072 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
