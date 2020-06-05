1072 Piedmont Ave Ne

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED, EXECUTIVE APARTMENT. Incredible condo right outside the Piedmont Park gates within strolling distance to the Beltline! High end Midtown living with quick access to I85/75, coveted local restaurants, fashionable stores, and entertainment all around from the door step of an appointed brick building that vibes with bright character and charm. This condo shines with a private balcony, designer furnishings and wall art, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, and clean mirror lines. With flexibility of month to month leasing - this fully furnished corporate apartment is perfect for the discriminating executive.