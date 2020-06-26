1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw

Amenities
Call show contact info to schedule a visit.
$145/week
FREE utilities
FREE Wifi
FREE laundry.
NO DEPOSIT. NO CREDIT CHECK.
Fully furnished in a beautifully renovated home within walking distance of public transportation.
Full-time employment and clean criminal background required, and we accept weekly payments.
Visit padsplit.com to apply.
We are a professional organization that provides safe, affordable, and respectable housing.
No deposit, No Credit Check (only a $100 move-in fee).
Go to Padsplit. com to fill out an application ($35 application fee).
Rooms are ready now!