1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw
Last updated June 1 2019 at 7:13 AM

1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw

1070 Mayson Turner Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call show contact info to schedule a visit.

$145/week

FREE utilities

FREE Wifi

FREE laundry.

NO DEPOSIT. NO CREDIT CHECK.

Fully furnished in a beautifully renovated home within walking distance of public transportation.

Full-time employment and clean criminal background required, and we accept weekly payments.

Visit padsplit.com to apply.

We are a professional organization that provides safe, affordable, and respectable housing.

No deposit, No Credit Check (only a $100 move-in fee).

Go to Padsplit. com to fill out an application ($35 application fee).

Rooms are ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have any available units?
1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have?
Some of 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw offer parking?
No, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have a pool?
No, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Mayson Turner Rd Nw has units with dishwashers.
