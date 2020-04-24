All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1070 Hemphill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1070 Hemphill Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1070 Hemphill Ave

1070 Hemphill Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1070 Hemphill Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Calling all professionals, sports buffs, music lovers and Atlanta adventurers - create stellar memories at this amazing home away from home! Located in the heart of West Midtown and short distance from Georgia Tech, the World Georgia Congress Center, Centennial Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium & Piedmont Park, get the convenience, comforts and luxuries of a hotel suite at an affordable price. This quaint, cozy unit is also walking distance to Atlantic Station and brunch, bars & delicious cuisines.

The space is the basement unit of a duplex. Permanent tenants live upstairs. Your space has a living room with full size couch, small TV with basic cable, small round table for eating, and cozy rug for you tootsies. The full kitchen comes with all utensils, pots, pans, dishes, stove, fridge, microwave, coffee pot with coffee, creamer, & sugar, and a snack basket to curb your hunger in a crunch! Bathroom has just been renovated with a brand new tub in place!

One bedroom has a queen bed, closet, and small TV screen for watching dvds (we even have some of those!)

The other bedroom has a cozy king bed with small desk and chair if you need a place to do some work (no closet in here).

The unit is also equipped with a 2-in-1 washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Hemphill Ave have any available units?
1070 Hemphill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Hemphill Ave have?
Some of 1070 Hemphill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Hemphill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Hemphill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Hemphill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Hemphill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1070 Hemphill Ave offer parking?
No, 1070 Hemphill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Hemphill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Hemphill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Hemphill Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 Hemphill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Hemphill Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 Hemphill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Hemphill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Hemphill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus