1070 Hemphill Ave

Calling all professionals, sports buffs, music lovers and Atlanta adventurers - create stellar memories at this amazing home away from home! Located in the heart of West Midtown and short distance from Georgia Tech, the World Georgia Congress Center, Centennial Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium & Piedmont Park, get the convenience, comforts and luxuries of a hotel suite at an affordable price. This quaint, cozy unit is also walking distance to Atlantic Station and brunch, bars & delicious cuisines.



The space is the basement unit of a duplex. Permanent tenants live upstairs. Your space has a living room with full size couch, small TV with basic cable, small round table for eating, and cozy rug for you tootsies. The full kitchen comes with all utensils, pots, pans, dishes, stove, fridge, microwave, coffee pot with coffee, creamer, & sugar, and a snack basket to curb your hunger in a crunch! Bathroom has just been renovated with a brand new tub in place!



One bedroom has a queen bed, closet, and small TV screen for watching dvds (we even have some of those!)



The other bedroom has a cozy king bed with small desk and chair if you need a place to do some work (no closet in here).



The unit is also equipped with a 2-in-1 washer/dryer.