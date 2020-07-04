1069 SPRING STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midtown 4 Bedroom House!!!! - 1st month free!!!!

Great location. Completely renovated Brick house in Midtown. New Deck.

Lots of Windows. Beautiful new hardwood floors. Custom tiled showers and bathrooms. Kitcken is huge and everything new. Stainless steel appliances. Huge 2 door refrigerator. Granite countertops. Samsung Front Loading Washer and Dryer.

I can furnish it nicely for you if needed.

A couple of blocks from train station and Georgia Tech campuses. Close to Emory. Very close to the 75/85 connector. Whole Foods a block away. Also only 2 blocks from Pubix grocery store. Everything is walking distance.

Stop by and take a look.

https://youtu.be/M5WG7Kmq0a4



