Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A

1065 Ada Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Ada Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Great 3 bdrm 2 Bath rental Unit in Developing area of Atlanta, 1.5 miles from Atlanta's new Westside Quarry Park along side the Beltline. Commute time under 12 minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Located near Hollywood #58 Bus line. Recently updated 3 bedroom / 2 bath Unit on the West Side! Large bathrooms, bedrooms and private porch front and back. Washer & Dryer connections, Central Air all electric utilities. And your very own off-street parking and driveway.

Serious Inquiries Only Please
No Evictions
Credit Score Above 560
Section 8 and VA Tenants Welcome
AHA Rent will be based on 3 Bdrm Voucher for Zip
Recently renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath Unit on the West Side

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have any available units?
1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
What amenities does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have?
Some of 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A has units with dishwashers.
