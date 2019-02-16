1065 Ada Avenue NW Unit A

Amenities
Great 3 bdrm 2 Bath rental Unit in Developing area of Atlanta, 1.5 miles from Atlanta's new Westside Quarry Park along side the Beltline. Commute time under 12 minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Located near Hollywood #58 Bus line. Recently updated 3 bedroom / 2 bath Unit on the West Side! Large bathrooms, bedrooms and private porch front and back. Washer & Dryer connections, Central Air all electric utilities. And your very own off-street parking and driveway.
Serious Inquiries Only Please
No Evictions
Credit Score Above 560
Section 8 and VA Tenants Welcome
AHA Rent will be based on 3 Bdrm Voucher for Zip
