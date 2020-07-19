All apartments in Atlanta
106 LA RUE Place NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 LA RUE Place NW

106 La Rue Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

106 La Rue Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
4 bedroom top unit that was turned into a 3 bedroom which gives you an oversized master suite with sitting area. Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in this renovated condo in Cross Creek with access to swimming, tennis, gym, 24-hour gated security, golf, & dining! double bowl sinks in master bath. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, deep double sink. Living room has beautiful hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace with marble decor. Near Excellent Schools, walk to pool & one assigned covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 LA RUE Place NW have any available units?
106 LA RUE Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 LA RUE Place NW have?
Some of 106 LA RUE Place NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 LA RUE Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
106 LA RUE Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 LA RUE Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 106 LA RUE Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 106 LA RUE Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 106 LA RUE Place NW offers parking.
Does 106 LA RUE Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 LA RUE Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 LA RUE Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 106 LA RUE Place NW has a pool.
Does 106 LA RUE Place NW have accessible units?
No, 106 LA RUE Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 106 LA RUE Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 LA RUE Place NW has units with dishwashers.
