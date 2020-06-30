All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 21 2019 at 2:25 PM

1055 Piedmont Avenue

1055 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
guest suite
Rare opportunity to live on Piedmont Park! Amazing 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths condo on top floor of Piedmont Crest directly on Piedmont Park. Piedmont Crest is a 4-story boutique condo building at Piedmont Ave & 12th Street. Three large balconies w/ two directly facing the park. Newly renovated w/hardwoods, 10' ceilings, tons of light, granite/stainless in kitchen, granite baths w/ closet built-ins, 2 secured covered/assigned parking spaces, washer/dryer, new updated amenities w/ club room, fitness center & Guest suite. Walk to Marta, restaurants, shopping, museum & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have any available units?
1055 Piedmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have?
Some of 1055 Piedmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Piedmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Piedmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Piedmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Piedmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Piedmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Piedmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1055 Piedmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1055 Piedmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Piedmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Piedmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

