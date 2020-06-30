1055 Piedmont Avenue

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live on Piedmont Park! Amazing 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths condo on top floor of Piedmont Crest directly on Piedmont Park. Piedmont Crest is a 4-story boutique condo building at Piedmont Ave & 12th Street. Three large balconies w/ two directly facing the park. Newly renovated w/hardwoods, 10' ceilings, tons of light, granite/stainless in kitchen, granite baths w/ closet built-ins, 2 secured covered/assigned parking spaces, washer/dryer, new updated amenities w/ club room, fitness center & Guest suite. Walk to Marta, restaurants, shopping, museum & more!