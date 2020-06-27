Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1047 Ada Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This gorgeous home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the 1st floor and comfortable carpeting throughout the 2nd floor bedrooms. The long front porch is perfect for a set of rocking chairs to while away lazy summer afternoons. Indoors, a beautiful fireplace and white mantel create a warm atmosphere. The living room opens to a large dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets. A guest bath and laundry room are also located on the first floor. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite with trey ceiling and fan, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have lovely new tile. Two other bedrooms overlook the private backyard. Located in Almond Park off Hollowell Pkwy, just minutes from downtown Atlanta, this home has easy access to all that Atlanta has to offer including numerous restaurants such as: Hankook Taqueria, The Optimist, Mr. Pig's Smokehouse, Agavero Cantina and Nuevo Laredo Cantina.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: City of Atlanta

Gas: N/A

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.