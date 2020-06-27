All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1047 Ada Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1047 Ada Ave NW
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

1047 Ada Ave NW

1047 Ada Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 Ada Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1047 Ada Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This gorgeous home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the 1st floor and comfortable carpeting throughout the 2nd floor bedrooms. The long front porch is perfect for a set of rocking chairs to while away lazy summer afternoons. Indoors, a beautiful fireplace and white mantel create a warm atmosphere. The living room opens to a large dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets. A guest bath and laundry room are also located on the first floor. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite with trey ceiling and fan, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have lovely new tile. Two other bedrooms overlook the private backyard. Located in Almond Park off Hollowell Pkwy, just minutes from downtown Atlanta, this home has easy access to all that Atlanta has to offer including numerous restaurants such as: Hankook Taqueria, The Optimist, Mr. Pig's Smokehouse, Agavero Cantina and Nuevo Laredo Cantina.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: City of Atlanta
Gas: N/A
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Ada Ave NW have any available units?
1047 Ada Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Ada Ave NW have?
Some of 1047 Ada Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Ada Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Ada Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Ada Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Ada Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Ada Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1047 Ada Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Ada Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Ada Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Ada Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1047 Ada Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Ada Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1047 Ada Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Ada Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Ada Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus