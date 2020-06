Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous view of the city from this home on a hill on your front and side porch. Fully renovated bungalow with original hardwood floors and fireplace. Open floor plan family room to kitchen. Completely gutted and new to the studs- plumbing, electrical, HVAC, new roof, tons of storage. Laundry room and mudroom in rear of home. 1-2 year lease. Home is not furnished. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Owner will handle pest control.