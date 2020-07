Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Completely renovated home in sought after Club Forrest Neighborhood. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and harwoods throughout. This Beautiful corner lot has all the charm. Family room and sun room open to the kitchen to make entertaining easy. Sunroom and the kitchen have great views of the backyard pool. Windows were added in the master bedroom and one of the guest rooms to add more natural light.