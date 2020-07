1030 Lester Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36ce793022 ----

Absolutely charming Grant Park renovated home in the highly sought after Boulevard Heights! This home boast 2 car garage, fenced backyard, hardwood floors throughout, french doors, 3b/2.5ba spacious rooms, high ceilings...way too many features to list!! Convenient to Ormewood Park, Zoo Atlanta, East Atlanta, Grant Park!! MUST SEE!!

HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!

Priced right for an immediate move in!



**Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at: 770-431-4633

DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING YOUR SCHEDULED VIEWING AT 770-431-4633!