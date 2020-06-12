1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

***Available to rent NOW! ***



The house is on a very charming street with lots of walkers, joggers and biking every day. Located only 5-7 minute bike ride (1/2 mile) from Beltline! Located within a short drive from downtown, midtown, East Atlanta Village, Little 5 Points, Grant Park and airport. 5 minute walk to playground at Jacci Fuller Woodland Garden Park.



High ceilings throughout whole house, Lots of natural light, Whole house freshly painted, New bathroom vanity and toilets, New kitchen appliances, New HVAC, New window blinds, New Thermostat, New ceiling fans in every bedroom, New ceiling fan in living room, Washer and Dryer included, Large wooded backyard with creek, Front porch overlooks garden, Additional storage space in basement and outdoor storage shed



