Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast

1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast · (770) 235-5249
Location

1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
***Available to rent NOW! ***

The house is on a very charming street with lots of walkers, joggers and biking every day. Located only 5-7 minute bike ride (1/2 mile) from Beltline! Located within a short drive from downtown, midtown, East Atlanta Village, Little 5 Points, Grant Park and airport. 5 minute walk to playground at Jacci Fuller Woodland Garden Park.

High ceilings throughout whole house, Lots of natural light, Whole house freshly painted, New bathroom vanity and toilets, New kitchen appliances, New HVAC, New window blinds, New Thermostat, New ceiling fans in every bedroom, New ceiling fan in living room, Washer and Dryer included, Large wooded backyard with creek, Front porch overlooks garden, Additional storage space in basement and outdoor storage shed

(RLNE5654060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Woodland Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
