1011 Peachtree Battle Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

You've got to see this view! Commanding hilltop custom home! 6 bedroom/5 Bath. Amazing kitchen w/ marble counter tops, Wolf & Sub Zero appliances and views to the large family room complete w/ Francois & Co mantel and beautiful stained wood beams. Bedroom/study w/full bath on main level. Terrace level includes custom bar & entertainment room w / FP & bedroom and full bath perfect for guest or nanny. 3 Car garage. Walk-out back yard w/ covered/stone patio complete with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Short term lease available. Call Agent.