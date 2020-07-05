All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1011 Peachtree Battle Cir
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

1011 Peachtree Battle Cir

1011 Peachtree Battle Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1011 Peachtree Battle Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Brandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
You've got to see this view! Commanding hilltop custom home! 6 bedroom/5 Bath. Amazing kitchen w/ marble counter tops, Wolf & Sub Zero appliances and views to the large family room complete w/ Francois & Co mantel and beautiful stained wood beams. Bedroom/study w/full bath on main level. Terrace level includes custom bar & entertainment room w / FP & bedroom and full bath perfect for guest or nanny. 3 Car garage. Walk-out back yard w/ covered/stone patio complete with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Short term lease available. Call Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have any available units?
1011 Peachtree Battle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have?
Some of 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Peachtree Battle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir offers parking.
Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have a pool?
No, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have accessible units?
No, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Peachtree Battle Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus