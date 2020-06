Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

For Lease - Great Brookwood Hills/Ardmore Park location! Freshly updated with new flooring, paint and lighting throughout. Tucked away on a quiet street, this condominium rental is a 2 bedroom 1 bath unit located on the ground floor of an awesome mid-century building. Walk to Ardmore Park, the Beltline Northside Trail and all of your favorite Peachtree Road dining. Great value in an amazing location!