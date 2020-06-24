1006 Hill St Se

Amenities

Available for an April or May move-in. Small 1BR 1BA duplex unit perfect for 1 person in Grant Park directly behind The Beacon and 1 block from the Beltline. Short walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops, yoga, and more. The home sits on a 1/2 acre backyard with dedicated gravel parking lot, large greenspace and firepit. Brand new fully renovated space with high end finishes and loads of charm. Grey bamboo solid wood flooring and new stainless steel appliance package. Access to a full sized washer and dryer and 50sf of storage space is also included. $1050 per month + utilities for 12 month lease, or $1150 per month + utilities for a 6 month lease. Utilities including Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, and High Speed internet are all bundled into a single fixed fee at $100 per month. Security deposit is $1000. Application fee is $45. No pets. Serious inquiries only please.