Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

1006 Hill St Se

1006 Hill Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Hill Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

Available for an April or May move-in. Small 1BR 1BA duplex unit perfect for 1 person in Grant Park directly behind The Beacon and 1 block from the Beltline. Short walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops, yoga, and more. The home sits on a 1/2 acre backyard with dedicated gravel parking lot, large greenspace and firepit. Brand new fully renovated space with high end finishes and loads of charm. Grey bamboo solid wood flooring and new stainless steel appliance package. Access to a full sized washer and dryer and 50sf of storage space is also included. $1050 per month + utilities for 12 month lease, or $1150 per month + utilities for a 6 month lease. Utilities including Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, and High Speed internet are all bundled into a single fixed fee at $100 per month. Security deposit is $1000. Application fee is $45. No pets. Serious inquiries only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Hill St Se have any available units?
1006 Hill St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Hill St Se have?
Some of 1006 Hill St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Hill St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Hill St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Hill St Se pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Hill St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1006 Hill St Se offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Hill St Se offers parking.
Does 1006 Hill St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Hill St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Hill St Se have a pool?
No, 1006 Hill St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Hill St Se have accessible units?
No, 1006 Hill St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Hill St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Hill St Se has units with dishwashers.
