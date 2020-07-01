All apartments in Atlanta
1001 garden view drive 1001
1001 garden view drive 1001

1001 Garden View Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Garden View Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
Cozy Buckhead Apartment! 2-3month stay only! - Property Id: 239395

I am moving to California early and I am looking for someone who needs a short term lease for maybe an internship or for a job transfer until you find a home here in Atlanta. I am a junior attorney at a firm and my job is transferring. My lease ends May 29th. I am leaving in a week and need to rent it out ASAP. I am not requiring a deposit but the deposit is fully furnished and all bills including utilities such as cable, internet and water, sewage, and parking are included in the price. Your pretty much pay $65 a day instead of living in a hotel, you can stay in my unit which included everything you need. Just bring your suitcase and clothes. It's walking distance from Phipps Plaza and Lenox mall. I'm looking for serious people only!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239395
Property Id 239395

(RLNE5622956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have any available units?
1001 garden view drive 1001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have?
Some of 1001 garden view drive 1001's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 garden view drive 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 garden view drive 1001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 garden view drive 1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 garden view drive 1001 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 garden view drive 1001 offers parking.
Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 garden view drive 1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have a pool?
No, 1001 garden view drive 1001 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have accessible units?
No, 1001 garden view drive 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 garden view drive 1001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 garden view drive 1001 has units with dishwashers.

