1001 garden view drive 1001

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access

Cozy Buckhead Apartment! 2-3month stay only! - Property Id: 239395



I am moving to California early and I am looking for someone who needs a short term lease for maybe an internship or for a job transfer until you find a home here in Atlanta. I am a junior attorney at a firm and my job is transferring. My lease ends May 29th. I am leaving in a week and need to rent it out ASAP. I am not requiring a deposit but the deposit is fully furnished and all bills including utilities such as cable, internet and water, sewage, and parking are included in the price. Your pretty much pay $65 a day instead of living in a hotel, you can stay in my unit which included everything you need. Just bring your suitcase and clothes. It's walking distance from Phipps Plaza and Lenox mall. I'm looking for serious people only!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239395

Property Id 239395



(RLNE5622956)