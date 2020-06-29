All apartments in Atlanta
100 Palisades Road NE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

100 Palisades Road NE

100 Palisades Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 Palisades Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the sought-after Brookwood Hills neighborhood, this stunning circa 1921 traditional home has been updated and expanded over the years! Beautifully sited far from the street on a large lot just around the corner from the neighborhood park, there's a rare detached Two-Car Garage and private backyard. With high ceilings, hardwood and brick flooring and fine architectural features, it offers spacious, light-filled living spaces, including a gracious fireside Formal Living Rm, Elegant Formal Dining Room, comfy Den w/built-ins plus a huge Bonus/Recreation Rm!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Palisades Road NE have any available units?
100 Palisades Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Palisades Road NE have?
Some of 100 Palisades Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Palisades Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 Palisades Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Palisades Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 Palisades Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 100 Palisades Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 Palisades Road NE offers parking.
Does 100 Palisades Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Palisades Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Palisades Road NE have a pool?
No, 100 Palisades Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 100 Palisades Road NE have accessible units?
No, 100 Palisades Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Palisades Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Palisades Road NE has units with dishwashers.
