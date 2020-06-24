All apartments in Atlanta
100 6th St Ne
100 6th St Ne

100 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

garage
concierge
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
media room
/ 1br - 720ft2 - Moving for my job and looking to sublet my apartment in the heart of Midtown, Atlanta March 1st.

The highrise is 1 mile from Mercedes Benz dome and Philips Arena, 1/2 mile from Piedmont Park, 1 mile from the BeltLine and next to the FOX Theater. Tons of bars and restaurants with every atmosphere within a few blocks. The views, amenities, and location of this apartment could not get much better in Atlanta, this is the top floor corner unit with views of both downtown and midtown Atlanta (South and West). Definitely a treat to come home to!

Walkability is huge here. Options to bike, Bird, Uber, or Lyft are incredibly easy and fast as well. You can also park your car in our buildings garage if needed. This is a very safe high rise apartment with a 24 hr front desk concierge and the best maintenance team Ive ever seen.

You must prove that you make 3 times the rent to be approved. Rent does not include utitilies or a parking spot (if needed). I have lived in the building 3 years so this is a much lower monthly rate than it would be if not subletting. You would be taking over the lease which expires in July, 2019 and you would have the option to sign a new lease then rather than sublet as I do not plan to be moving back. Contact me regarding any questions please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 6th St Ne have any available units?
100 6th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 100 6th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
100 6th St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 6th St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 100 6th St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 100 6th St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 100 6th St Ne offers parking.
Does 100 6th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 6th St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 6th St Ne have a pool?
No, 100 6th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 100 6th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 100 6th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 100 6th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 6th St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 6th St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 6th St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
