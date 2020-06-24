100 6th St Ne

Amenities

garage concierge media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge parking garage media room

/ 1br - 720ft2 - Moving for my job and looking to sublet my apartment in the heart of Midtown, Atlanta March 1st.



The highrise is 1 mile from Mercedes Benz dome and Philips Arena, 1/2 mile from Piedmont Park, 1 mile from the BeltLine and next to the FOX Theater. Tons of bars and restaurants with every atmosphere within a few blocks. The views, amenities, and location of this apartment could not get much better in Atlanta, this is the top floor corner unit with views of both downtown and midtown Atlanta (South and West). Definitely a treat to come home to!



Walkability is huge here. Options to bike, Bird, Uber, or Lyft are incredibly easy and fast as well. You can also park your car in our buildings garage if needed. This is a very safe high rise apartment with a 24 hr front desk concierge and the best maintenance team Ive ever seen.



You must prove that you make 3 times the rent to be approved. Rent does not include utitilies or a parking spot (if needed). I have lived in the building 3 years so this is a much lower monthly rate than it would be if not subletting. You would be taking over the lease which expires in July, 2019 and you would have the option to sign a new lease then rather than sublet as I do not plan to be moving back. Contact me regarding any questions please!