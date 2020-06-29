All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1 Holly Downs Court North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1 Holly Downs Court North West
Last updated September 20 2019 at 5:35 PM

1 Holly Downs Court North West

1 Holly Downs Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1 Holly Downs Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
HOT Location! Great opportunity to lease a Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in sought after Home Park! Quiet subdivision yet in the middle of all the action. Move in condition with Beautiful Hardwoods throughout. Spacious Living/Dining area. Galley Kitchen w/ Stainless appliances, granite counter tops and access to a walk out rear deck. Top level features 2 Master Bedrooms both featuring a Full bath. Dont miss out on this beauty minutes to Georgia Tech, restaurants, shopping, Midtown, Ansley Park, Atlantic Station, and Howell Mill. Ride share, bicycle stations and easy access to Interstate 75/85. 1 Small Pet allowed under 30lbs. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have any available units?
1 Holly Downs Court North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have?
Some of 1 Holly Downs Court North West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Holly Downs Court North West currently offering any rent specials?
1 Holly Downs Court North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Holly Downs Court North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Holly Downs Court North West is pet friendly.
Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West offer parking?
No, 1 Holly Downs Court North West does not offer parking.
Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Holly Downs Court North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have a pool?
No, 1 Holly Downs Court North West does not have a pool.
Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have accessible units?
No, 1 Holly Downs Court North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Holly Downs Court North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Holly Downs Court North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus