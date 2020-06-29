1 Holly Downs Court North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

HOT Location! Great opportunity to lease a Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in sought after Home Park! Quiet subdivision yet in the middle of all the action. Move in condition with Beautiful Hardwoods throughout. Spacious Living/Dining area. Galley Kitchen w/ Stainless appliances, granite counter tops and access to a walk out rear deck. Top level features 2 Master Bedrooms both featuring a Full bath. Dont miss out on this beauty minutes to Georgia Tech, restaurants, shopping, Midtown, Ansley Park, Atlantic Station, and Howell Mill. Ride share, bicycle stations and easy access to Interstate 75/85. 1 Small Pet allowed under 30lbs. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan