972 Windcroft Circle
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

972 Windcroft Circle

972 Windcroft Cir · No Longer Available
Location

972 Windcroft Cir, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED! Available Now! 2 bed / 2 bath ranch home with 2 car garage near downtown Acworth & Lake Allatoona - REDUCED! Available Now! Lovely 2 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home with 2 car garage. Living Room, Dining Room and Open Kitchen. Master bedroom bath is tiled as well as tile in kitchen & Laundry Room. Comes with kitchen appliances, including refrigerator. Private, fenced in yard with back patio. Front lawncare is included! Contact Ashley Venters for more information and viewing instructions at 770-324-7432 or Ashley@theforem.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4552691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

