100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Rosewood - This is a self touring home. To view the property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you would like to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.

We will send you a code for the lock box, so you may view the property



Spacious and clean. Split bedroom plan.



Large family room.

Great eat in kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.



Laundry room is located just off the kitchen.



Large bedroom located on the main level.



Nice size full bath also on the main level.



Fantastic private master bedroom w/ office alcove and full bath located on the upper level.



Yard care and water is included.



Rent is $975.00 + $50.00 water



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Super location just minutes to I-75.



Schools: Elementary: Acworth

Middle: Awtry

High: North Cobb



No Section 8, Pets on case basis, No inside Smoking.



