Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B

100 Rosehip Lane
Location

100 Rosehip Lane, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Rosewood - This is a self touring home. To view the property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you would like to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.
We will send you a code for the lock box, so you may view the property

Spacious and clean. Split bedroom plan.

Large family room.
Great eat in kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.

Laundry room is located just off the kitchen.

Large bedroom located on the main level.

Nice size full bath also on the main level.

Fantastic private master bedroom w/ office alcove and full bath located on the upper level.

Yard care and water is included.

Rent is $975.00 + $50.00 water

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Super location just minutes to I-75.

Schools: Elementary: Acworth
Middle: Awtry
High: North Cobb

No Section 8, Pets on case basis, No inside Smoking.

(RLNE2455126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have any available units?
100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B is pet friendly.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B offer parking?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not offer parking.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have a pool?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not have a pool.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have accessible units?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rosehip Lane Unit B # R100-B does not have units with air conditioning.

