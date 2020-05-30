9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym playground pool hot tub

Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout. Each bedroom has a walk in closet and separate bathrooms. This gated community features 2 resort style community pools, hot tub, volley ball, designated car wash area, playground, community recreation & fitness centers and lovely walking path surrounding the serene lake. Close to major shopping, beaches, schools, downtown, airport, veteran's expressway great location! Townhome has washer and dryer hook ups in closet.$50 Application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense.