All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9078 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout. Each bedroom has a walk in closet and separate bathrooms. This gated community features 2 resort style community pools, hot tub, volley ball, designated car wash area, playground, community recreation & fitness centers and lovely walking path surrounding the serene lake. Close to major shopping, beaches, schools, downtown, airport, veteran's expressway great location! Townhome has washer and dryer hook ups in closet.$50 Application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg