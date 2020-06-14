Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westchase renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
8 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 of 41

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.

1 of 39

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1631 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
City Guide for Westchase, FL

Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Westchase, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westchase renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

