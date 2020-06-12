/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
264 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
10 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR
12472 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR Available 07/03/20 Trendy Westchase Townhouse - Trendy Westchase Townhomes SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story townhouse in the Westchase Countryway, subdivision of Berkeley Square.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
18 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1180 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1142 sqft
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
69 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Similar Pages
Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestchase 3 BedroomsWestchase Apartments with Balcony
Westchase Apartments with GarageWestchase Apartments with GymWestchase Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestchase Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestchase Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL