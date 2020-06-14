271 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL
Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!
If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.
Finding an apartment in Westchase that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.