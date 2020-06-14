Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

271 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL

Finding an apartment in Westchase that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
8 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
908 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
911 sqft
This suburban apartment complex is close to upscale shopping and the Tampa airport. 1-2 bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, washer/dryer and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Town N County Park
8 Units Available
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
City Guide for Westchase, FL

Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westchase, FL

Finding an apartment in Westchase that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

