3 bedroom apartments
292 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL
10 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1332 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE
12427 Bristol Commons Circle, Westchase, FL
HIGHLY DESRIABLE WESTCHASE! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, private pool home is on a waterfront lot located in the Woodbay section of Westchase community.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE
10409 Greenmont Drive, Westchase, FL
Stunning executive home in the GATED Greens of Westchase! Over 3000 square feet of home leaves room for everyone! 3 bedrooms downstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. French doors lead to the dedicated home office.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
19 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
1 Unit Available
8610 TIDAL BAY LANE
8610 Tidal Bay Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
Fabulous Lake/Pond front home in Country Chase subdivision. Third bedroom makes a great office with french doors. Community Pool and Playground just 4 doors down. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and Airport. A Must see! NO PETS PLEASE!
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
30 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
56 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Town N County Park
9 Units Available
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1323 sqft
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
