Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

338 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westchase apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
8 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1113 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE
10735 Tavistock Drive, Westchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2395 sqft
Fantastic WESTCHASE POOL HOME! This pristine home is situated on a gorgeous WATERFRONT homesite with lovely views! From the moment you enter this home you will be impressed with the leaded glass, double door entry, welcoming foyer, 11 ft ceilings,

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9380 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
904 sqft
LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH on the GROUND FLOOR with a GARAGE! A rare find, this adorable condo is sure to impress. Located in highly desirable GATED Westchase community of LAKE CHASE CONDOS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
12373 Berkeley Square Drive
12373 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-story Townhome in Berkeley Square with 1,184 SF has an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8750 Terracina Lake Dr
8750 Terracina Lake Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2810 sqft
Contact Kyle Jones for a showing 727 480 5028 Ready Now! 3BR/2.5BA Townhome 2 car garage with an extra large loft in the Westchase/Citrus Park Area. Gorgeous ceramic tile downstairs - carpet in master bedroom.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT
14517 Mirasol Manor Court, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2153 sqft
Stunning Tuscan Style Villa in reputable gated Waterchase - Maintenance Free - customized floor plan (True 4 bedrooms) and den- Full of Upgrades - Absolutely Beautiful - Shows larger than actual square footage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 41

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.

1 of 39

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2496 sqft
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14052 WATERVILLE CIRCLE
14052 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Beautiful Westchase area townhome close to all of the shopping and dining that Westchase has to offer! This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom PLUS den home has an updated kitchen, attached 2 car garage, and a screened lanai with serene pool views.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
12823 Stanwyck Circle
12823 Stanwyck Circle, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2932 sqft
Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room.
City Guide for Westchase, FL

Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westchase, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westchase apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

