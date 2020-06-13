Apartment List
/
FL
/
westchase
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE
12427 Bristol Commons Circle, Westchase, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2444 sqft
HIGHLY DESRIABLE WESTCHASE! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, private pool home is on a waterfront lot located in the Woodbay section of Westchase community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 of 39

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
70 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1631 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
City Guide for Westchase, FL

Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westchase, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westchase renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestchase 3 BedroomsWestchase Apartments with Balcony
Westchase Apartments with GarageWestchase Apartments with GymWestchase Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestchase Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestchase Apartments with Parking
Westchase Apartments with PoolWestchase Apartments with Washer-DryerWestchase Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestchase Furnished ApartmentsWestchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg