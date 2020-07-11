/
apartments with washer dryer
294 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 of 34
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9010 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
904 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9380 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
904 sqft
LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH on the GROUND FLOOR with a GARAGE! A rare find, this adorable condo is sure to impress. Located in highly desirable GATED Westchase community of LAKE CHASE CONDOS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9536 Charlesberg Dr
9536 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 303494 Townhouse for lease 2/3 with a bonus area can be use as office or bedroom, Available 7/1/2020. Included: Water/Sewer, Trash, LawnCare, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Hockedup Laundry...
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8750 Terracina Lake Dr
8750 Terracina Lake Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2810 sqft
Contact Kyle Jones for a showing 727 480 5028 Ready Now! 3BR/2.5BA Townhome 2 car garage with an extra large loft in the Westchase/Citrus Park Area. Gorgeous ceramic tile downstairs - carpet in master bedroom.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,
1 of 41
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.
1 of 39
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
