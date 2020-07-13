/
pet friendly apartments
257 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
8 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9010 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
904 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
12373 Berkeley Square Drive
12373 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-story Townhome in Berkeley Square with 1,184 SF has an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo and half bath downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
5 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7113 Park Tree Drive
7113 Park Tree Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2844 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
12823 Stanwyck Circle
12823 Stanwyck Circle, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2932 sqft
Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14217 Waterville Cir
14217 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2149 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage end unit, with lots of natural light. BONUS room which can be used as a den/office. Spacious kitchen with eat in area, wood cabinets with all appliances and breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
22 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Town N County Park
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
25 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
