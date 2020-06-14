/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
155 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
794 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
639 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
693 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
822 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
616 sqft
This suburban apartment complex is close to upscale shopping and the Tampa airport. 1-2 bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, washer/dryer and breakfast bars.
Similar Pages
Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestchase 3 BedroomsWestchase Apartments with Balcony
Westchase Apartments with GarageWestchase Apartments with GymWestchase Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestchase Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestchase Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL