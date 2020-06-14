132 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with hardwood floors
Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!
If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westchase renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.