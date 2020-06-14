Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westchase renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR
12472 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR Available 07/03/20 Trendy Westchase Townhouse - Trendy Westchase Townhomes SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story townhouse in the Westchase Countryway, subdivision of Berkeley Square.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
Results within 1 mile of Westchase
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
14173 STILTON STREET
14173 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous Hampton Lakes Townhome! 3 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage with screened in Lanai for entertaining! Very convenient to everything the area offers, Hampton Lakes is a unique blend of town homes neighboring great restaurants and

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,

1 of 41

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2496 sqft
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Westchase
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1631 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
22 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
919 sqft
This suburban apartment complex is close to upscale shopping and the Tampa airport. 1-2 bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, washer/dryer and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,030
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
City Guide for Westchase, FL

Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westchase, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westchase renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

