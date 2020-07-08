All apartments in Westchase
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

8741 Exposition Dr

8741 Exposition Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8741 Exposition Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Fawn Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom home with eat in kitchen, carpet, tile, fenced yard and screened lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 Exposition Dr have any available units?
8741 Exposition Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 8741 Exposition Dr have?
Some of 8741 Exposition Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8741 Exposition Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8741 Exposition Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 Exposition Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8741 Exposition Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8741 Exposition Dr offers parking.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 Exposition Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr have a pool?
No, 8741 Exposition Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr have accessible units?
No, 8741 Exposition Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8741 Exposition Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8741 Exposition Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8741 Exposition Dr has units with air conditioning.
