11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

Beautiful end unit Townhome is located in the gated community of Westlake. This luxurious Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a large bonus room. The gourmet updated kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, designer backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, wine refrigerator and a huge walk in pantry. The open concept floor plan with spacious living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining. Throughout the home there are designer window shades. There are large sliding glass doors off the dining area, that lead to a covered/screened in Lanai, overlooking a large pond. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded frameless glass shower and dual sinks. As well as two more bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets and the large Bonus room. West Lake Townhomes is a beautiful GATED community with a swimming pool & zoned for excellent public schools! Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport.