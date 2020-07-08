All apartments in Westchase
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

11655 Crowned Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11655 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful end unit Townhome is located in the gated community of Westlake. This luxurious Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a large bonus room. The gourmet updated kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, designer backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, wine refrigerator and a huge walk in pantry. The open concept floor plan with spacious living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining. Throughout the home there are designer window shades. There are large sliding glass doors off the dining area, that lead to a covered/screened in Lanai, overlooking a large pond. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded frameless glass shower and dual sinks. As well as two more bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets and the large Bonus room. West Lake Townhomes is a beautiful GATED community with a swimming pool & zoned for excellent public schools! Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has a pool.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11655 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
