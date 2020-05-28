All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

9055 Sand Pine Lane

9055 Sand Pine Ln · (561) 626-7000
Location

9055 Sand Pine Ln, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Stunning Lakefront Living along the beautifully manicured community of Ibis Golf & Country Club. Featuring open floor plan with elevated ceilings, views of the lake, and numerous community amenities including pool, parks, and nearby public golf courses. 3 Large BR's plus loft . Enjoy evening cookouts on the lakefront patio with summer kitchen (grill & refrig). Professionally decorated with a delightfully comfortable decor. Sleeps 6-8. 3-mo minimum. No Pets please. (Note: Golf/Social/Tennis membership are not available with rental.) Note: Please add 13% Tourism Tax for Seasonal leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have any available units?
9055 Sand Pine Lane has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have?
Some of 9055 Sand Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 Sand Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9055 Sand Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 Sand Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9055 Sand Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9055 Sand Pine Lane does offer parking.
Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 Sand Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9055 Sand Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 9055 Sand Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 Sand Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 Sand Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
