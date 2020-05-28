9055 Sand Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Stunning Lakefront Living along the beautifully manicured community of Ibis Golf & Country Club. Featuring open floor plan with elevated ceilings, views of the lake, and numerous community amenities including pool, parks, and nearby public golf courses. 3 Large BR's plus loft . Enjoy evening cookouts on the lakefront patio with summer kitchen (grill & refrig). Professionally decorated with a delightfully comfortable decor. Sleeps 6-8. 3-mo minimum. No Pets please. (Note: Golf/Social/Tennis membership are not available with rental.) Note: Please add 13% Tourism Tax for Seasonal leases.