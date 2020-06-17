8208 Heritage Club

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

World class golf and country club community. 2,556 square foot home with lake and golf course views situated on a corner lot within walking distance to the Club. Impeccable spacious home featuring updated Italian porcelain plank flooring, remodeled kitchen with marble waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances and 20ft vault ceilings. Master Bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms on second level. A screened in pool patio with a private heated pool and dining area for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy country club living with 4 restaurants, a newly remodeled Club House, fitness center, beauty salon and spa, 15 tennis courts, 3 Nicklaus Family Golf Courses all on the premises with 24 hour gated security. One-time Membership Transfer fee of $975. Short and long term rental available.