All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 8208 Heritage Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
8208 Heritage Club
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:53 PM

8208 Heritage Club

8208 Heritage Club Drive · (305) 801-7579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
Ibis Golf and Country Club
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8208 Heritage Club Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
World class golf and country club community. 2,556 square foot home with lake and golf course views situated on a corner lot within walking distance to the Club. Impeccable spacious home featuring updated Italian porcelain plank flooring, remodeled kitchen with marble waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances and 20ft vault ceilings. Master Bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms on second level. A screened in pool patio with a private heated pool and dining area for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy country club living with 4 restaurants, a newly remodeled Club House, fitness center, beauty salon and spa, 15 tennis courts, 3 Nicklaus Family Golf Courses all on the premises with 24 hour gated security. One-time Membership Transfer fee of $975. Short and long term rental available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 Heritage Club have any available units?
8208 Heritage Club has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8208 Heritage Club have?
Some of 8208 Heritage Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 Heritage Club currently offering any rent specials?
8208 Heritage Club isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 Heritage Club pet-friendly?
No, 8208 Heritage Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 8208 Heritage Club offer parking?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club does offer parking.
Does 8208 Heritage Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 Heritage Club have a pool?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club has a pool.
Does 8208 Heritage Club have accessible units?
No, 8208 Heritage Club does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 Heritage Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8208 Heritage Club?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity