5282 Ellery Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

This 2BE/2.5BA townhouse shows like a new! Bright, spacious & clean with nice lake view * Elegant open kitchen with dark cabinets and SS appliances * Formal living room and family room with half bathroom for your guests on first floor * Both bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms * Washer/dryer in the unit * Hurricane panels for your protection * Tankless water heater *Water included in the lease * Community offers swimming pool & playground for kids * This newer gated community build by Lennar is centrally located close Fitteam Ballpark, airport, shoppings & sunny beaches * Come and see it - you will not be disappointed!