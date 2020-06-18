All apartments in West Palm Beach
5282 Ellery Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5282 Ellery Terrace

5282 Ellery Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5282 Ellery Ter, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
some paid utils
This 2BE/2.5BA townhouse shows like a new! Bright, spacious & clean with nice lake view * Elegant open kitchen with dark cabinets and SS appliances * Formal living room and family room with half bathroom for your guests on first floor * Both bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms * Washer/dryer in the unit * Hurricane panels for your protection * Tankless water heater *Water included in the lease * Community offers swimming pool & playground for kids * This newer gated community build by Lennar is centrally located close Fitteam Ballpark, airport, shoppings & sunny beaches * Come and see it - you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5282 Ellery Terrace have any available units?
5282 Ellery Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5282 Ellery Terrace have?
Some of 5282 Ellery Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5282 Ellery Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5282 Ellery Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5282 Ellery Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5282 Ellery Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5282 Ellery Terrace offer parking?
No, 5282 Ellery Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5282 Ellery Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5282 Ellery Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5282 Ellery Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5282 Ellery Terrace has a pool.
Does 5282 Ellery Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5282 Ellery Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5282 Ellery Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5282 Ellery Terrace has units with dishwashers.
