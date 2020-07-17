All apartments in West Palm Beach
500 S Chillingworth Drive

500 South Chillingworth Drive · (844) 874-2669
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 South Chillingworth Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Palm Beach Lakes South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 500 S Chillingworth Dr West Palm Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,686

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home with Large Fenced-In Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,710 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE5892025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have any available units?
500 S Chillingworth Drive has a unit available for $1,686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have?
Some of 500 S Chillingworth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Chillingworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Chillingworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Chillingworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Chillingworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive offer parking?
No, 500 S Chillingworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Chillingworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 500 S Chillingworth Drive has a pool.
Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 S Chillingworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Chillingworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 S Chillingworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
