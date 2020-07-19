414 Ardmore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/23/20 $1,850 Historic home, near City Place - Property Id: 123863



Middle school district for the area is Palm Beach Public.



Historic home located within one mile of City Place and downtown. Intracoastal view from living room and front porch. Some of this home's great features include:



- Red oak flooring in living and dining areas

- Carpet in all bedrooms

- Travertine marble in kitchen

- Window Treatments

- Recently replaced countertops in kitchen



Utilities are not included. This house is one of two rental units on this property. The second unit is rented.

NO PETS. Good credit is required. One month deposit required.



Email us at ettm5@bellsouth.net to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123863

Property Id 123863



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913295)