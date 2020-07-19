All apartments in West Palm Beach
414 Ardmore Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

414 Ardmore Road

414 Ardmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

414 Ardmore Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Sunshine Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
range
Available 08/23/20 $1,850 Historic home, near City Place - Property Id: 123863

Middle school district for the area is Palm Beach Public.

Historic home located within one mile of City Place and downtown. Intracoastal view from living room and front porch. Some of this home's great features include:

- Red oak flooring in living and dining areas
- Carpet in all bedrooms
- Travertine marble in kitchen
- Window Treatments
- Recently replaced countertops in kitchen

Utilities are not included. This house is one of two rental units on this property. The second unit is rented.
NO PETS. Good credit is required. One month deposit required.

Email us at ettm5@bellsouth.net to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123863
Property Id 123863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Ardmore Road have any available units?
414 Ardmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Ardmore Road have?
Some of 414 Ardmore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Ardmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
414 Ardmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Ardmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 414 Ardmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 414 Ardmore Road offer parking?
No, 414 Ardmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 414 Ardmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Ardmore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Ardmore Road have a pool?
No, 414 Ardmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 414 Ardmore Road have accessible units?
No, 414 Ardmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Ardmore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Ardmore Road has units with dishwashers.
