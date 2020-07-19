414 Ardmore Road

Amenities
Available 08/23/20 $1,850 Historic home, near City Place - Property Id: 123863
Middle school district for the area is Palm Beach Public.
Historic home located within one mile of City Place and downtown. Intracoastal view from living room and front porch. Some of this home's great features include:
- Red oak flooring in living and dining areas
- Carpet in all bedrooms
- Travertine marble in kitchen
- Window Treatments
- Recently replaced countertops in kitchen
Utilities are not included. This house is one of two rental units on this property. The second unit is rented.
NO PETS. Good credit is required. One month deposit required.
Email us at ettm5@bellsouth.net to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123863
Property Id 123863
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5913295)