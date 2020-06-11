231 Dyer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Entire Property now for Rent, Including 2nd story cottage which includes a 1/1 En-suite with Kitchen and Two Car Garage below. El Cid Gated Estate situated on an expansive 75 x 130 private lot on Dyer Road. Located in the lake block, this timeless Mediterranean Estate offers Main house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, grand tropical garden with extensive landscaping and large heated pool w/ waterfall. The 2nd floor features Master Bedroom with substantial walk-in closet, plus two additional guest suites with renovated baths.