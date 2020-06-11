All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

231 Dyer Road

231 Dyer Road · No Longer Available
Location

231 Dyer Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Entire Property now for Rent, Including 2nd story cottage which includes a 1/1 En-suite with Kitchen and Two Car Garage below. El Cid Gated Estate situated on an expansive 75 x 130 private lot on Dyer Road. Located in the lake block, this timeless Mediterranean Estate offers Main house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, grand tropical garden with extensive landscaping and large heated pool w/ waterfall. The 2nd floor features Master Bedroom with substantial walk-in closet, plus two additional guest suites with renovated baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Dyer Road have any available units?
231 Dyer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Dyer Road have?
Some of 231 Dyer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Dyer Road currently offering any rent specials?
231 Dyer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Dyer Road pet-friendly?
No, 231 Dyer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 231 Dyer Road offer parking?
Yes, 231 Dyer Road does offer parking.
Does 231 Dyer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Dyer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Dyer Road have a pool?
Yes, 231 Dyer Road has a pool.
Does 231 Dyer Road have accessible units?
No, 231 Dyer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Dyer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Dyer Road has units with dishwashers.
