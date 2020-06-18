Amenities

1802 18th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Annual Lease Bright and spacious townhouse in Sandalwood. Tile Floors on main level and carpet upstairs. Close to I-95, Turnpike, and Palm Beach Outlets. MUST SEE! For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Miami Life RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3566384 ]