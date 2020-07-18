All apartments in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL
1500 Presidential Way
1500 Presidential Way

1500 Presidential Way · (561) 567-3333
Location

1500 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

1500 Presidential Way Apt #504, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed. ~~YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE AS SOON AS YOU WALK IN THE DOOR!~~ AMAZING furnished two bed room and two bathroom condo in West Palm Beach. Unit overlooks the newly renovated Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, Banyan Cay! Has a fantastic pool and features a golf course and tennis courts! Rent also includes Electric, Cable and WiFi!!! Call today for information and showings!!! This listing courtesy of Donohue Real Estate, LLC Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3614812 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Presidential Way have any available units?
1500 Presidential Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Presidential Way have?
Some of 1500 Presidential Way's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Presidential Way currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Presidential Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Presidential Way pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Presidential Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1500 Presidential Way offer parking?
No, 1500 Presidential Way does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Presidential Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Presidential Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Presidential Way have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Presidential Way has a pool.
Does 1500 Presidential Way have accessible units?
No, 1500 Presidential Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Presidential Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Presidential Way does not have units with dishwashers.
