Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE

3807 Khayyam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3807 Khayyam Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3807 Khayyam Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer hookup, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Head East on I-4, Take FL-408 E/E West Expy E via EXIT 82A, merge onto FL-417 N via Exit 18, take Exit 37A, Keep right to take the ramp toward Dean Rd S., Turn right onto N Alafaya Trl/FL-434.,take the 3rd right onto Solon Dr, left onto Socrates Dr,Take the 1st left onto Khayyam Ave

(RLNE3316078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have any available units?
3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have?
Some of 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE offer parking?
No, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have a pool?
No, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3807 Khayyam Ave ORANGE has units with air conditioning.

